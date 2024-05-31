Kozhikode sees increase in postal votes

The Kozhikode and Vadakara Lok Sabha constituencies have witnessed a considerable increase in the number of postal votes as per updated figures by the election authorities. The total number of postal votes is 27,675, which includes 13,270 votes from the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency and 14,405 votes from Vadakara.

The count is likely to go up with the calculation of the remaining service votes to be received through the electronically transmitted postal ballot system. According to the election authorities, the main reason for the increase in postal votes was the introduction of home voting service for elderly citizens above 85 years of age. The inclusion of a few more categories in the list of essential services also contributed to the rise, they added.

In the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency, the total number of home votes was 7,710, which also included 5,288 differently abled citizens. In the group of essential categories, there were 1,814 voters.

In Vadakara, the total number of polled home votes was 8,429 which also included 2,620 differently abled citizens. There were 1,630 votes polled in the essential service category at the assigned booths.

