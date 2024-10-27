GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kozhikode residents allege negligence by NHAI over closure of century-old passage

Protesters say their suggestions to address the issue remain ignored with the alleged laxity on the part of the NH authorities

Published - October 27, 2024 09:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A group of residents from Malaparamba and its surroundings in Kozhikode have alleged grave negligence on the part of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in addressing their concerns related to the permanent closure of a century-old passage from Pachakkal side to Chevarambalam with the ongoing widening works on the National Highway (NH)-66.

They complain that the dividing wall on the NH will now separate the people living on the western and eastern sides of the road, making access to the long-established Mannath Kandi Bhagavathi temple cumbersome. Though the hardships on this traditional route to Kozhikode Medical College were brought to the attention of the authorities, there was no favourable response, they said.

The residents, who have approached local representatives and Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohammed Riyas for swift action, claim that their feasible suggestions for resolving the issue were dismissed by NH authorities. Mass petitions and memorandums proposing the construction of a passage nearly 200 meters away from the blocked crossing point also went unnoticed, even after an official meeting led by the Deputy Collector, they allege.

In a press release outlining their stance and demands, the residents stated that they would intensify their ongoing agitation by mobilising more public support against the alleged official apathy. They also held the project director of the NH widening works in Kozhikode accountable for the inordinate delay in addressing their complaints and criticised their earlier meeting with him on the issue as futile.

Published - October 27, 2024 09:01 pm IST

