Kozhikode registers 86.22 pass percentage in Plus Two exams

Kozhikode district registered a pass percentage of 86.22 when the results of the higher secondary exams were announced on Wednesday.

According to sources, of the 38,188 students who wrote the exams, 32,924 cleared it.

As many as 1,991 students got A-plus grade in all subjects. Twenty-three students scored full marks (1200 out of 1200), up from 16 last year. Those who scored full marks in the science stream are B. Swathikrishna (Government Higher Secondary School, Kokkallur), R.P. Sivapriya (Government Higher Secondary School, Kuttiyadi), Bhagirath Swaraj (Government Mappila Higher Secondary School, Koyilandy), S. Navaneeth (Government Higher Secondary School, Kalachi), J.R. Pavithra (Government Higher Secondary School, Balussery), Mohammed Farhan and S.S. Aishwarya (Perambra Higher Secondary School), S. Anil Shan (Rahmania Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode), Diya Shaji, O. Ashra Fathima, K. Radhika Deeju, Sindhoora Sreekumar (St. Joseph’s Anglo-Indian Girls Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode), Devika Vijith (Memunda Higher Secondary School), U. Swathi (Kunnamangalam Higher Secondary School) R.M. Sreya (National Higher Secondary School, Vattoli), B.R. Amalraj, and K. Narmada (Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Koyilandy), and E.K. Arya (Government Higher Secondary School, Avala).

Those who scored full marks in the humanities stream are K. Saraswathi (Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Payyoli), Malavika V. Nair (BEM Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode), Devasagar (Government Higher Secondary School, Naduvalloor). In the commerce stream, Anjana Prasanth (Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode), and S. Sreelakshmi (Providence Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode) scored full marks. Eight schools from the district registered cent per cent results.

In the technical school section, 26 of the 30 students who wrote the exam cleared it. In the vocational higher secondary section, 2,204 students wrote the exam, and 1,909 became eligible for higher studies in part 1 and 2, 1805 in part 2 and 3, and the pass percentages are 86.62 and 81.90, respectively.

In Wayanad

Wayanad district recorded a pass percentage of 82.97 in the higher secondary exams.

Officials told The Hindu that of the 9,582 students who wrote the exams at 60 schools in the district, 7,950 had passed.

As many as 453 students in the district secured A-plus in all subjects.

The district secured only the 10th position in the pass percentage at State level as against the fourth position last year. Four schools — Sarvodaya HSS, Echom; MGM HSS, Ambukuthi; NSS HSS, Kalpetta; and St. Roselle Las Speech and Hearing HSS, Poomala — recorded cent per cent win.

Ambedkar Memorial Residential HSS for tribal students at Nalloornad registered 98.5% results.

In the open school section, the district achieved 42.23% pass. Of the 1,281 students, 541 qualified for higher studies.

In Thrissur

Thrissur district recorded 87.13% pass in the higher secondary exams. As many as 28,461 students became eligible for higher studies. A total of 1,662 students got A-plus in all subjects.

In all, 32,665 students wrote the examinations from 202 schools in the district. Vivekodhayam Boys Higher Secondary school, Thrissur, and Sacred Heart’s Convent Girls Higher Secondary School, Thrissur, secured maximum number of A-pluses. As many as 19 schools won 100% results.

In the VHSE exams, the district registered 82.31% pass. A total of 1,745 students became eligible for higher studies. In all, 2,120 students appeared for the examination. GVHSS, Thiruvilwamala, and VHSS, Aryambadam, secured cent per cent results.