Kozhikode records highest number of food adulteration cases in State

With intensified surveillance measures and field-level inspections by Food Safety department officials, Kozhikode district recorded the highest number of food adulteration cases in the 2023-24 fiscal in Kerala. It was found that jaggery was one of the most adulterated items with the use of Rhodamine B, a chemical compound that could cause kidney and liver diseases.

“We carried out extensive searches with the support of our 13 food inspectors. There were altogether 282 cases, including 137 prosecution cases filed at judicial first class magistrate courts and 145 adjudication cases at Revenue Divisional offices,” Assistant Commissioner (Food Safety) Sakeer Hussain said. He added that the squads conducted 5,810 inspections, apart from collecting 4,131 surveillance samples and 1,134 statutory samples.

The total fine collected from violators was ₹31,18,500. The other districts registered less than 150 cases. Ernakulam came second with 115 cases. Squads in Kozhikode made noticeable interventions when most districts recorded less that 50 cases. Cases that were filed at judicial first class magistrate courts were all related to the tracing of unsafe samples which were confirmed by laboratories.

In the last three months alone, Food Safety squads conducted 1,455 inspections in Kozhikode as part of heightened vigil, apart from registering 60 cases. Of the total number of cases, 35 were filed at various judicial first class magistrate courts. Within the three-month period, ₹9,91,000 was collected to compound various minor offences related to adulteration and violation of food safety rules.

According to Food Safety officials, the increased number of prosecution cases was instrumental in countering jaggery adulteration attempts by manufacturers and distributors in Kozhikode district. There were also campaigns against the use of artificial colours and seeking a particular space in bakeries to display food items made without using colours.

