Kozhikode records 246 more cases of COVID-19

97 cases of local transmission within city corporation limits

As many as 213 of the 246 new COVID-19 cases from Kozhikode on Tuesday were due to local transmission of the infection.

Two persons who were undergoing COVID-19 treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, after having tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 died on Tuesday. However, they were tested negative for the virus after their death. A medical bulletin identified the deceased as an 85-year-old man from Konnachal in Wayanad and a 69-year-old man from Parambath in Kozhikode.

According to a release by the District Medical Officer, the source of infection was not known in 23 cases. Nine persons had returned from other States. There are 97 cases of local transmission within the Corporation limits. With 145 people recovering from the infection, the number of active cases from Kozhikode stands at 1,734.

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao has warned of action against people who violate protocol in critical containment zones. In a release, he said hundreds of people had tested positive for the virus in Mukhadar, Vellayil, Thoppayil, Chorod and Kadalundi. Tests had been ramped up and surveillance strengthened in those places. Any negligence from the people in those areas would lead to the infection spreading to adjacent places, he added.

In Wayanad

The district recorded 24 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Health department authorities said 21 persons contracted the infection through local contacts. While two persons came from Karnataka, one returned from abroad. Twenty-five infected persons recovered from COVID-19 on Tuesday. As many as 2,462 persons are under observation.

In Thrissur

As many as 129 people were tested positive in Thrissur on Tuesday. Of them, 128 were infected through contact. With 110 people recovering on Tuesday, the district has a total of 1,520 active cases. There are 9,953 people under observation.

(With inputs from Wayanad and Thrissur bureaus)