Kozhikode records 155 cases, Malappuram 191

As many as 272 people were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Monday and Tuesday and 437 others recovered from the infection during the two days.

According to a release by the District Medical Officer, 155 of the cases were reported on Tuesday and 115 on Monday. The number of active cases in the district stands at 1,872.

Kozhikode Corporation continues to have a chunk of the newly reported COVID-19 cases through local transmission with 50 of the 131 such cases being reported from here on Tuesday. The figures for Monday were 30 and 102, respectively.

In Malappuram

While 191 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Malappuram district on Tuesday, 286 infected persons recovered from the disease.

As many as 180 of the new patients contracted the disease through local transmission. However, the source of infection in six cases, including that of a health worker, could not be traced.

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said 2,562 persons were under COVID-19 treatment and 47,120 were quarantined in the district. As many as 6,942 people have recovered from the disease since March.

In Palakkad

In Palakkad district, 42 people tested positive on Tuesday. While 35 of them got the infection through local contacts, two came from other States. The source of infection in five cases could not be identified. There were 153 recoveries on Tuesday. Officials said 684 infected persons were being treated in hospitals in Palakkad.

In Wayanad

As many as eight cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wayanad district on Tuesday. While seven persons contracted the infection through local contact, one person came from Karnataka. The district saw 24 recoveries on the day.

Patient missing

A 32-year-old man who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 went missing from the first-line treatment centre (FLTC) at Dwaraka near Mananthavady in the district on Monday night.

The Health Department authorities identified the patient as a resident of Chamarajanagar in Karnataka. He was admitted to the FLTC after he tested positive on August 27. He went missing after 8 p.m. on Monday, sources said. The Mananthavady police have registered a case based on the Health Department’s complaint.

In Kasaragod

In Kasaragod, 15 more people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday. All of them contracted the disease through local transmission, said District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas. As many as 6,386 people are under observation in the district.

In Kannur

As many as 77 COVID-19 cases were reported in Kannur on Tuesday. Of the total, 59 persons were infected through contact, while one came from abroad and 11 from other States. Six of the infected are health workers. There are 11,468 people under observation in the district.

In Thrissur

In Thrissur, 133 people were tested positive on Tuesday. With 120 people recovering from COVID-19, there are 1,351 active cases in the district. Of the total cases reported on Tuesday, 125 were infected through contact. The source of infection in 11 cases is not known. A total of 8,822 people are under observation. A triple lockdown has been imposed in 13 wards of Eriyad panchayat.

