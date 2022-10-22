Kozhikode Qazi gets anticipatory bail in rape case

The Hindu Bureau KOZHIKODE
October 22, 2022 20:06 IST

The Kozhikode Sessions Court has granted anticipatory bail to Kozhikode Valiya Qazi Sayyid Muhammed Koya Jamalullaily in a case of alleged raping of a woman from Kannur.

After hearing the arguments of the prosecution and the defence counsel, Principal Judge S. Krishnakumar granted anticipatory bail to the Qazi on various grounds, including considering a police report that stated that the investigating officer could not identify the place of occurrence because of non-cooperation by the complainant.

The prosecution case was that the Qazi had promised to settle the marital dispute between the woman and her husband between January 1, 2019 and November 28, 2020. After several rounds of discussions with the husband, the Qazi reportedly settled the dispute, and a divorce agreement was executed on the promise that the husband would give ₹7 lakh to the woman. When the husband failed to pay the amount, the woman reportedly approached the Qazi who expressed his inability to give the money. Later, the woman lodged a complaint with the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) that the Qazi had raped her.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

