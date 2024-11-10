Kozhikode police plans app for real-time traffic updates and SOS alert

The Kozhikode City traffic police are considering developing a dedicated mobile application to improve traffic management through real-time traffic updates, event alerts, and an integrated emergency SOS feature. Inspired by the recently launched BCP AsTraM (Actionable Intelligence for Sustainable Traffic Management) app of the Bengaluru City Police, the Kozhikode police are preparing a project proposal to present to senior officials.

Though discussions are still in the early stages, a Sub-Inspector noted that AsTraM’s success in Bengaluru highlights its potential as a model to address Kozhikode’s traffic issues cost-effectively, with high utility for the public. If implemented, Kozhikode would become the first in Kerala to trial such an initiative, setting a precedent for other cities in the state.

Launched in January 2024, Bengaluru’s AsTraM app features a user-friendly interface with eight main options: routes, maps, event calendars, traffic news, accident and violation reporting, traffic fines, and an SOS button. Its intuitive design has simplified traffic offence reporting through 12 easy-to-navigate categories and streamlined the process of paying fines online.

Kozhikode police are exploring partnerships with IT experts associated with Kerala Police Cyberdome for app development, given Cyberdome’s existing collaborations with leading tech institutions across Kerala. With official approval, technical support should not pose a significant challenge, according to traffic police sources.

Currently, the city relies on FM radio broadcasts to update the public on traffic, and officers believe a dedicated app would be a game-changer. “Such an app would allow multiple private and public institutions to benefit from more streamlined traffic operations,” said a Kozhikode city traffic enforcement officer.

In developing the proposal, input will also be sought from the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) and the Road Safety Authority. Additionally, plans for implementing AI-based traffic management and streamlined signal systems are being explored for future integration.