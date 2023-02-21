HamberMenu
Two youths from Ernakulam in police custody in Kozhikode on sexual assault charge

The incident reportedly happened on February 19, Saturday, night

February 21, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Kasaba police here have taken into custody two youths from Ernakulam district who allegedly sexually assaulted a nursing student in Kozhikode city.

According to police sources, they are being questioned now. The nursing student also hails from Ernakulam.

The incident reportedly happened on Saturday night. The accused allegedly invited the girl to an apartment at Govindapuram in the city where one of them was staying, where she was given liquor laced with sedatives and later sexually assaulted. The girl realised her condition after she woke up next day morning.

She later contacted her friends and relatives. A complaint was filed thereafter. The accused were nabbed by checking their mobile phone tower location.

