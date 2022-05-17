Kozhikode planetarium awaiting a digital push

The centre has an annual footfall of around six lakh, the highest in the country

The Regional Science Centre and Planetarium (RSCP) at Kozhikode, which records an annual footfall of around six lakh, the highest in the country compared with other such centres, is in urgent need of modernisation.

According to sources, equipment at the dome-shaped 230-seater planetarium is yet to be upgraded. It is the centre of attraction here, showcasing the movement of planets and stars through a hybrid projection system. The systems, though regularly maintained, were purchased around 10 years ago.

The projector and the sound-and-light system are a case in point. Visitors have complained that the sound is getting muted in between shows. The lights are getting dim. Cancellation of shows has become frequent. The Hall of Astronomy, Hall of Ocean gallery, HD 3D theatre, fun science gallery, mirror magic gallery and science park are among the centre’s other attractions.

The sources pointed out that the number of shows arranged at RSCP was higher compared with other planetariums because of the large number of visitors. Because of this, the equipment also is on the job for more hours. Snags and slowing down are quite obvious. More advanced systems would have to be brought in, they said.

The COVID-19 pandemic had halted the activities at the RSCP in 2020. The shows and other works fully resumed after the second wave of the pandemic subsided in November 2021. The facilities have not been upgraded in the past two years. The centre, under the National Council of Science Museums, an autonomous society under the Union Ministry of Culture, is one of the main tourist destinations in Kozhikode city.

Binoy Kumar Dubey, who recently took over as the Director of the institution, told The Hindu that thrust would be given to upgrading the equipment at the planetarium. “We have already upgraded the 3D theatre. The Hall of Astronomy needs to be renovated. A digital push is the need of the hour. Proposals have been given, but funds are yet to be approved,” he added.