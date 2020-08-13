Kozhikode plane crash | AAIB forms 5-member team to probe air crash

NEW DELHI

13 August 2020 21:11 IST

The government body in charge of investigating air crashes, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), on Thursday appointed a five-member team to probe last week’s crash involving Air India Express IX 1344 at the Calicut International airport that killed 19 people.

The team will be led by Captain S.S. Chahar, a former examiner of Boeing 737 NG- the same aircraft type that met with an accident on August 7. Others include DGCA’s Operations Expert Ved Prakash, senior maintenance engineer for Boeing 737 Mukul Bharadwaj, Aviation Medicine Expert from the Indian Air Force Group Captain Y S Dahiya and AAIB’s Deputy Director Jasbir Singh Larhga.

Thursday’s order issued by AAIB Director General Group Captain Aurobindo Handa, gives the probe team up to five months to finish the investigation.