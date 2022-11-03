Kozhikode-Palakkad greenfield highway: merchants unhappy over finalised compensation amount

Already declared compensation of ₹75,000 will not help resume business in another spot, they say

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
November 03, 2022 18:04 IST

The traders to be evicted as part of the proposed Kozhikode-Palakkad greenfield national highway project have expressed strong protest over the compensation amount finalised by the government.

The protesters argue that the already declared compensation of ₹75,000 for each affected trader will never meet the actual loss or help them to resume business in another convenient spot.

Merchant association leaders from Perumanna, where about 40 buildings will have to be demolished, said the rehabilitation package will have to be reworked considering the anticipated loss to the evictees. According to them, about 80 shop owners are likely to be affected by the sudden displacement.

“The majority of traders in the area are having bank loans and they do not have any other source of income. Shifting to a new building will create an additional financial burden in the form of security deposit and increased rent,” said V. Rajan, a local trader. He said no traders would oppose the project if they were granted a suitable relief package.

It was in April, 2022 that the notification for acquisition of 36 hectares of land between Vazhayur and Iringallur was issued for realising the 121 km-long greenfield highway, constructed as the shortest roadway from Kozhikode to Palakkad. In Kozhikode district, the notification was applicable for the land holders in Perumanna and Olavanna villages.

“As Perumanna is one of the major affected regions, about 200 traders will have to relocate. Many of them might not even continue the business in the existing situation,” said an elderly merchant from Perumanna. He said many of those evacuated as part of the ongoing national highway widening project too had a similar experience.

Merchant association leaders said they would take up the issue with the project director of the National Highway Authority of India for a favourable consideration. The Deputy Collectors entrusted with the acquisition procedures would also be informed about the concerns and the expected compensation package, they said.

