Kozhikode on road to being totally elderly-friendly city

February 16, 2024 - Kozhikode

Kozhikode city is moving well on the path of being a totally elderly-friendly city. The recent Budget of the Corporation has made provisions for an array of better facilities for senior citizens.

Kozhikode already has a number of day care homes for the elderly (‘Pakalveedu’ ) spread across the city, four of which are directly managed by the Kozhikode Corporation. Each of them has a caretaker and the elderly who spend their time at Pakalveedu get food and medical support throughout the day.

‘Thanalidam’ is another project of the Corporation in which arrangements are made for elderly people to get together in public places, especially in the evening. Both the projects have been successful in alleviating the loneliness felt by the elderly in their homes when their children and grandchildren are away during the day.

In the recent Budget, the Corporation has earmarked ₹75 lakh to set up one ‘Thanalidam’ each in all the 75 wards and ₹1 crore to set up 25 new ‘Pakalveedu’.

Based on the inputs from experts in seminars held as part of the ‘Vayojanotsavam’ in November 2023, the Corporation has decided to divide the city into four zones and organise legal clinics. A ‘Vayojana Bhavan’ with all required facilities for the elderly has also been proposed.

The Corporation will make arrangements to offer treatment at home for those elderly people suffering from lifestyle ailments and those who are bedridden. A special team comprising a staff nurse, a lab technician, a physiotherapist and a palliative care nurse will be recruited for the purpose. Besides, medicines will be provided free of cost to the elderly in below poverty line households.

The ‘Bell of Faith’ is a novel proposal being introduced by the Corporation for bedridden senior citizens who are often alone at home. It helps them reach out to neighbours easily during emergencies.

The Corporation is also making arrangements to engage the elderly in fruitful endeavours and the vocational training centres at ‘Pakalveedu’ is the first step towards it.

A talent bank comprising people who are skilled in elderly care, and a training centre for geriatric home nurses and caregivers are in the pipeline. A micro plan survey is also being launched to study the issues faced by senior citizens.

