Kozhikode native to launch solo cycle ride to London for creating awareness on child rights

The 30,000-kilometre long ride to be flagged off on August 15 from Thiruvananthapuram

Thirty five countries. 30,000 kilometres. 450 days. A 34-year-old native of Kozhikode is planning to cover this much on his bicycle to create awareness on protection of child rights and to initiate the youth to acquire skills for the future.

Fayis Asraf Ali of Thalakkulathur in the district told The Hindu on Wednesday that the solo cycle ride, from Kerala to the United Kingdom, would be flagged off on August 15 in Thiruvananthapuram. Mr. Ali is expected to reach London in March 2024. The other issues highlighted are healthcare and nutrition, heart care, and peace for the war-affected people across the world. “My inspiration for this journey is the experience from a similar ride undertaken from Kozhikode to Singapore in 2019,” he said.

Initially, he had planned to cover the trip to London in 377 days. However, people such as Shashi Tharoor, MP, advised him against visiting Pakistan, China, Ukraine, and Belarus. The route map was redrawn thereafter. Mr. Ali said that he would reach Mumbai via Kozhikode, Mysuru and Goa, and then fly to Oman. From there, all the countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council would be covered. He would enter Iraq from Kuwait.

“Discussions and presentations with student groups are planned en route. There will be an interaction with the students of Lund University in Sweden. I hope to be in touch with community centres, voluntary organisations, and socio-cultural and youth groups,” Mr. Ali said. The Department of Tourism, Norka Roots, and the Malayalam Mission of the State government are supporting the initiative.