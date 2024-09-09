Kozhikode native imprisoned in Saudi jail to be released in a few days, says support committee

Abdul Rahim, a native of Kodampuzha in Kozhikode, who has been imprisoned in Saudi Arabia for the last 18 years over murder charge, will soon be released.

The Abdul Rahim support committee in Riyad has stated in a recent press release that the court order cancelling the death sentence of Mr. Rahim came out on July 2, 2024 and that legal formalities for his release had been completed. Chairman of the committee C.P. Mustafa said the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia, Siddique Tuvvur, who has been entrusted with Mr. Rahim’s power of attorney, and the defence lawyer were following up the proceedings on a daily basis.

“The public prosecutor who investigated the case has submitted a report to the court recently. Hence, the release is expected to be announced sooner than later. The court order will be transferred to the Governor and the prison authorities. The passport section under the Home Department will complete the final exit proceedings. The Indian Embassy can produce his travel documents then to get Mr. Rahim released and leave the country,” said Mr. Mustafa. He appreciated the support extended by the Malayali diaspora for Mr. Rahim’s release.

It was in 2006 that Mr. Rahim was imprisoned and sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia for the murder of the 14-year-old differently abled son of his employer. Though Mr. Rahim claimed that it was an accident, his words had no weight against that of his employer. The efforts to get him released from jail started quite recently. The turning point in the case arose when the Malayali diaspora across the globe succeeded in raising ₹35 crore, the blood money the victim’s family had demanded, in one of the biggest crowdfunding efforts in the State, in May 2024. The family of the victim agreed to cancel the death sentence after receiving the money.

