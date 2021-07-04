Kozhikode native gets vaccine certificate without jab

Kozhikode

04 July 2021 21:16 IST

A native of Kozhikode district has claimed to have received an SMS and a COVID vaccination certificate without even getting the jab.

He is now planning to file a complaint with the Health Department.

Sunesh Joseph of Koompara, near Koodaranji, told The Hindu on Sunday that he got an SMS on June 29 saying he had received the first dose of the Covishield vaccine. “I did not take it seriously because I had not booked a slot,” he said.

Mr. Joseph, an expatriate who is now running an online service centre, got a surprise on Saturday when he tried to schedule a slot ahead of returning to the Gulf along with his wife, a nurse. “When I checked the COWIN portal, it said I have already received the first dose. I could download the certificate too,” Mr. Joseph said.

His passport number and the COWIN registration number had been correctly mentioned in the certificate. The jab had purportedly been given by one ‘Anita CRPF’ at the Palra Primary Health Centre-1, at Gurgaon, Haryana. Mr. Joseph is wondering if his personal details had been hacked by someone. He said he had contacted the local MLA and would file a formal complaint with the Health Department.

Meanwhile, T. Mohandas, the district reproductive and child health officer, who is in charge of vaccination here, said that there had been reports of people faking phone numbers and registering with the portal. “If there is a complaint, we will inform the State Health authorities, who will bring it to the attention of the Union Health Ministry,” he added.