Kozhikode MCH sexual assault case: NHRC accepts complaint filed on behalf of survivor

April 21, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

As the survivor in the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) ICU sexual assault cases completed four days of protest in front of the office of the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) on Sunday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has accepted on file a complaint on her behalf filed by human rights activist Noushad Thekkayil.

The survivor is staging the protest braving the scorching heat and health issues demanding copies of reports of various investigations carried out based on her complaints.

“One of the reports we seek is that of the investigation carried out by ACP K. Sudarshan against gynaecologist K.V. Preethi based on allegations that she did not furnish the full details regarding the survivor’s statement to the police as well as the investigation panel. Another was based on a complaint filed with the Director General of Police regarding the misbehaviour of the District Police Chief towards the survivor and the third was a demand to the DGP to reinvestigate the first case,” Mr. Thekkayil told The Hindu here on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the survivor’s health condition is worsening. “I demanded an audience with the District Police Chief and he asked me to meet him alone. Why should I do that? Why can’t I take one or two people whom I trust with me to meet him?” said the survivor.

The District Police Chief has said that he is not legally permitted to provide her the report on the investigation into Dr. Preethi’s statement as she was a witness in the sexual assault case, which is sub judice. The survivor has also approached the State Information Commission demanding the same report. However, her plea has not been heard over the last five months.

“I will not quit. I will fight until I get justice or die trying. I am fighting for all women who may face the same plight in hospitals,” said the survivor. Meanwhile, complaints have been filed with the State Human Rights Commission and State Minorities Commission on her behalf, and several organisations have turned up to support her.

The woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by an attender on March 18, 2023, when she was still under sedation after a thyroid surgery. While the attender has been dismissed, the survivor has complained that her statement was not recorded completely by Dr. Preethi who carried out the initial physical examination.

