GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kozhikode MCH refutes reports of biomedical waste piling up on hospital premises

Biomedical waste, organic waste, and plastic waste are removed regularly from the hospital premises, says superintendent

Published - October 04, 2024 07:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

Aabha Raveendran 9787
Garbage bags being loaded into a vehicle to be moved out of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Friday.

Garbage bags being loaded into a vehicle to be moved out of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Superintendent of Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, M.P. Sreejayan has brushed aside reports that biomedical waste was being piled up on the medical college premises owing to lack of funds. He said that biomedical waste from the hospital was being removed on a regular basis by ‘Image’, an initiative of the Indian Medical Association and that the hospital was spending a large amount for the service.

“We have around 5,000 to 6,000 patients daily, so the waste produced will be proportional to that. We need to store it somewhere before it is moved. It does not mean waste is being piled up,” Dr. Sreejayan expressed angst over reports that appeared in a few local dailies. 

The organic waste from the medical college is treated at a plant, while the plastic waste is managed by the Clean Kerala Company. “What you see in the dumping yard is the normal amount of waste produced in a day,” he added.

The media reports that appeared on October 4 (Friday) claimed that biomedical waste, such as used syringes, needles, and medicine bottles, at the medical college has not been removed for three months due to the unavailability of tamper-proof containers for transporting the needles.

Published - October 04, 2024 07:54 pm IST

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / hospital and clinic / waste management

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.