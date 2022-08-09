Kozhikode Mayor’s presence at ‘RSS venue’ puts CPI(M) in a tight spot

The CPI(M) is abetting Talibanism in Kerala to the peril of Hindu and Christian communities, says BJP

The CPI(M) seemed to have found itself in a spot after Congress and BJP moved in to cash in on Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip's presence at a Balagokulam function ahead of the Sree Krishna Jayanthi celebration on Sunday (August 14).

Balagokulam, a children's organisation, is widely viewed as an appendage of the RSS. Opposition Leader V. D. Satheesan said the CPI(M) leader's presence at the RSS venue betrayed the symbiotic relationship between the organisations.

Mr. Satheeshan said the shared political objective to rid the country of Congress had bonded the CPI(M) and Sangh Parivar. He said the CPI(M) had sacrificed its secular principles at the alter of political expediency.

The CPI(M) has reportedly taken a serious view of Ms. Beena's presence at the function. The party's State secretariat met at the AKG Centre here purportedly to gear up for the Lok Sabha elections two years later. It was unclear whether the preparatory meeting on Monday discussed Ms. Beena's issue. Nevertheless, a party insider suggested that the CPI(M) might have taken a serious view of the "faux pas".

He pointed out that the CPI(M) had taken a critical view of two other recent "gaffes" by party legislators; former Ministers Saji Cherian and M. M. Mani. Party felt that Saji Cherian's allegedly "unconstitutional remarks" had made his continuance in the cabinet politically untenable. Subsequently, Mr. Cherian stepped down, stating that his prolongation in office would impede the police investigation into the matter.

At the party's prodding, Mr.Mani walked back on his alleged misogynist comment against RMP leader K. K. Rema, MLA, in the Assembly.

Speaker M. B. Rajesh had made a nuanced criticism of Mr. Mani's remark in the House, purportedly at the party's behest.

Meanwhile, BJP State president K. Surendran weighed in with criticism against the CPI(M). He said CPI(M) had "rapped" Ms. Beena for attending a function held ahead of the Jayanthi celebrations. "Balagokulam is not an Islamist or radical organisation. It's a fellowship of children. Sree Krishna is widely revered in India as a mythical figure worthy of emulation. Several works of literature about the diety transcended the religious and linguistic divide", he said.

The CPI(M) has reprimanded Ms. Beena to appease Islamist organisations. It had removed IAS officer Sriram Venkitaramn at the behest of Islamist forces. "The CPI(M) is abetting Talibanism in Kerala to the peril of Hindu and Christian communities"., he said.