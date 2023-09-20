HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Kozhikode likely to be covered under One Health programme

Right now, only Pamba basin districts are included in the project being implemented with the support of the World Bank

September 20, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

A S Jayanth

The Health department in Kerala is exploring the possibilities of expanding the One Health programme to Kozhikode.

One Health is a multidisciplinary approach conceived by the World Health Organization to prevent, predict, detect, and respond to health threats while balancing and optimising the health of people, animals, and the environment. This is in the wake of the recurring episodes of the Nipah infection, a zoonotic disease that can be transmitted naturally from animals to humans, here. So far, cases have been reported in the district in 2018, 2021, and 2023.

The department has been implementing the programme in the State with the support of the World Bank. Right now, Pamba river basin districts such as Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki are being covered on a pilot basis as part of the Rebuild Kerala Initiative and Nava Keralam Karma Padhathi-2. The Centre for One Health Kerala is responsible for managing it. State Health Systems Resource Centre-Kerala is the nodal agency.

“We are exploring the possibilities of either launching an independent project for Kozhikode or bringing it under One Health. An official sanction, however, is awaited,” a senior official associated with the programme told The Hindu on Wednesday.

The government claims that the project launch in May 2022 followed recurrent outbreaks of zoonotic diseases, including Nipah infection, H1N1, and the Kyasanur Forest Disease, during the past decade. There have been outbreaks of chikungunya and dengue as well.

The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the vulnerabilities of any geography for future pandemics too. The government has highlighted the State’s large forest cover; high level of population density; large numbers of non-resident citizens and international travel; an ageing population whose life expectancy is 10 years higher compared with the rest of India; and two-thirds of its population aged 45 or above suffering from comorbidities. The key features of the programme, according to the department, are sustained community surveillance of unusual events that could trigger zoonotic diseases; early detection of suspected outbreaks; and effective community-based participatory interventions to reduce risk factors to prevent and contain the spread of such diseases.

Related Topics

Nipah Virus

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.