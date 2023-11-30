Kozhikode leg of Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra begins

November 30, 2023 02:32 am | Updated 02:32 am IST

Kozhikode

The Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra that began its Kozhikode leg at Kadalundi on Monday is creating awareness among people in rural Kozhikode about various Central schemes.

In the last two days, the Yatra, coordinated by the Lead Bank with the support of NABARD and various Central government departments, passed through Olavanna, Perumanna and Peruvayal panchayats in the district, besides Kadalundi.

Cheruvayal Raman, the revolutionary farmer from Wayanad, and Mohanan Nambidiyal, winner of Central government’s Anubhav Award are participating in the Yatra.

The schemes being propagated during the Yatra include Atal Pension Yojana, Jeevan Jyothi Bima Yojana, and Suraksha Bima Yojana.

Meanwhile, Kozhikode is one of the few districts chosen for a direct online interaction with the Prime Minister as part of the Yatra. The Prime Minister will interact with the participants at Kootalida at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The Yatra is passing through 70 grama panchayats in the district and will conclude on January 10.