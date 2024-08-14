Kozhikode, Kollam to get new police chiefs in major IPS reshuffle

The State government has announced a major reshuffle in the State Police department with the transfer of several IPS officers across districts.

Kozhikode and Kollam will get new City Police Commissioners, while Kasaragod, Kozhikode Rural, Kannur Rural, Wayanad, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam get new District Police Chiefs.

District Police Chief of Wayanad T. Narayanan has been posted as Kozhikode City Police Commissioner while Alappuzha District Police Chief Chaitra Teresa John has been transferred and posted as Kollam City Police Commissioner.

Shilpa D, Assistant Inspector General of Police (Procurement), has been posted as District Police Chief of Kasaragod.

Anuj Paliwal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law & Order and Traffic, Kozhikode City, is the new District Police Chief, Kozhikode Rural.

P. Nidhinraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law & Order and Traffic, Thiruvananthapuram City, will be the District Police Chief in Kannur Rural.

Taposh Basumatary, Superintendent of Police, Special Operations Group, will now be Wayanad’s new District Police Chief, while the Commandant, India Reserve Battalion, A Shahul Hameed has been posted as the District Police Chief of Kottayam.

Sujith Das S., Superintendent of Police, Anti Terrorist Squad (Operations), Ernakulam is the new District Police Chief, Pathanamthitta.

The General Administration department has also announced the following transfers and postings of IPS officers with immediate effect:

Rajpal Meena, Deputy Inspector General of Police & Commissioner of Police, Kozhikode City, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kannur Range.

Karthick K , District Police Chief, Kottayam, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (Headquarters).

Santhosh K.V, Commandant, Malabar Special Police, is being appointed as Vigilance Officer, Excise Department, on State deputation.

Kuriakose V.U, Principal, Police Training College, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Ernakulam

Ramesh Kumar P.N.,, Superintendent of Police, State Special Branch, Ernakulam Range, has been appointed as Superintendent of Police, Cooperative Vigilance on State deputation.

Sunil M.L , Superintendent of Police, State Special Branch, Thiruvananthapuram Range, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Anti Terrorist Squad (Operations), Ernakulam.

Arvind Sukumar, District Police Chief, Kozhikode Rural, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Economic Offences Wing, Thiruvananthapuram Range.

Gopakumar K.S, Superintendent of Police Economic Offences Wing, Thiruvananthapuram Range, has been appointed as Additional Commissioner of Excise (Admin), on State deputation.

Bijoy P, District Police Chief, Kasaragod, has been transferred and posted as Principal, Police Training College.

Raju A.S, Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Thrissur, has been transferred and posted as Commandant, Malabar Special Police.

Ajith V., District Police Chief, Pathanamthitta, has been transferred and posted as Special Officer to the Additional Director General of Police, Law & Order.

Aji K.K, Superintendent of Police, VACB, Southern Range, Thiruvananthapuram, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, State Special Branch, Thrissur Range.

Vivek Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Kollam City, has been transferred and posted as Additional Inspector General of Police (Procurement).

Hemalatha, District Police Chief, Kannur Rural, has been transferred and posted as Commandant, Rapid Response and Rescue Force Battalion.

Sunilkumar V., Superintendent of Police, NRI Cell, PHQ, has been appointed as Chief Vigilance Officer, Travancore Devaswom Board, on State deputation.

B.V. Vijaya Bharat Reddy, Superintendent of Police, Telecom, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order and Traffic.

Farash T., Commandant, RRRF Battalion, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Special Operations Group.

Mohammed Nadeemuddin, Commandant, KAP I Battalion, has been posted as Commandant, India Reserve Battalion.

Nakul Rajendra Deshmukh, Commandant, Kerala Armed Women Police Battalion, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order 2, Thiruvananthapuram City.

Arun K. Pavithran, Commandant, KAP IV Battalion, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law & Order and Traffic, Kozhikode City.

Juvvanapudi Mahesh, Superintendent of Police, Railways, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order 2, Kochi City.

The following IPS officers have been posted to the existing vacancies:

K.K. Markose has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Special Investigation Unit-II, V&ACB, Thiruvananthapuram.

A. Abdul Rashi has been posted as Commandant, Special Armed Police (SAP).

P.C. Sajeevan has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Central Unit III, Crime Branch, Kozhikode.

V.G. Vinodkumar has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Special Investigation Unit-I, V&ACB, Thiruvananthapuram.

P.A. Mohammed Arif has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Special Cell, VACB Ernakulam.

A. Shanawaz has been posted as Superintendent of Police(Intelligence), State Special Branch.

S. Deva Manohar has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Information, Communication and Technology.

Mohamed Shafi K. has been posted as Commandant, Kerala Armed Women Police Battalion.

B. Krishna Kumar has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Railways.

K. Salim has been posted as Assistant Director (Police Science) Kerala Police Academy.

T.K. Subrahmannian has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Special Cell, VACB, Thiruvananthapuram.

K.V.Mahesh Das is posted as Superintendent of Police, Central Unit-I, Crime Branch, Thiruvananthapuram

K.K. Moideenkutty has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

S.R. Jyothishkumar has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Telecom.

V.D. Vijayan has been posted as Commandant, Kerala Armed Police, 5th Battalion.

P. Vahid has been posted as Superintendent of Police (Security), State Special Branch.

Mohanachandran Nair M.P has been posted as District Police Chief, Alappuzha.