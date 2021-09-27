Kerala

Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod on yellow alert

Parts of northern Kerala are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on Tuesday, according to an IMD weather update.

Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod are on yellow alert on Tuesday for isolated heavy rainfall. Other districts can expect light to moderate rainfall, according to the Monday evening update.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) noted that the storage in the hydel dams was at a safe level.

A review of the storage position was carried out on Monday after the IMD upgraded the alert levels for the day for Idukki and Thrissur districts to ‘red’.

The storage in Idukki, Edamalayar, and Banasurasagar dams was well below the upper rule level, requiring no discharge of water. Water is being discharged from some of the smaller reservoirs such as Kundala, Poringalkuthu, and Moozhiyar, the KSEB said.


