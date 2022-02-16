Kozhikode is State’s best NCC group

Cadets honoured for performance at R-Day camp

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu presented the Education Minister’s banner for the best National Cadet Corps (NCC) group in the State to the NCC Kozhikode Group HQ. The ceremony was held during a reception given by the State government to the Kerala NCC Republic Day contingent at the Cariappa Auditorium at the Military Station, Pangode.

The NCC Kozhikode Group is headed by Brigadier E. Govind. The Minister presented the cash award and certificates to NCC cadets for their performance at this year's Republic Day Camp.

57 cadets

This year, all six participants in the Best Cadet (BC) contests of the Republic Day competitions won medals with three of them winning gold. Cadet Madhav S. of 28 (K) Battalion, Ottappalam, won the All India Best Cadet Award with gold medal in the Senior Division (Army). Kuruvilla K. Ancheril of 7(K) Naval Unit NCC, Ernakulam, won gold in the category of Senior Division (Navy), and Sgt. Kirti Yadav of 21(K) Battalion won gold in the category of Senior Wing (Army).

The Kerala contingent included 57 cadets lead by Contingent Commander Lt. Col. Rithu Raj.

Lauding the Kerala contingent for its achievements at this year's Republic Day programmes, Ms. Bindu appreciated the contributions made by NCC through their social awareness campaigns. She also commended the Indian Army for its recent role in rescuing R. Babu, a trekker who was trapped in a cleft on the Cherad hill.

The event was presided over by Brigadier P.K. Sunilkumar, Officiating Additional Director General, NCC.