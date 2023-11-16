ADVERTISEMENT

Kozhikode Government Medical College lifts overall championship in KUHS arts fest

November 16, 2023 05:54 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The team of Kozhikode Government Medical College celebrates after winning the overall championship in the KUHS inter-zone arts festival.

The students of Government Medical College (GMC), Kozhikode, lifted the overall championship of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) inter-zone arts festival that concluded at Vaidyaratnam PS Varier (VPSV) Ayurveda College, Kottakkal, on Wednesday.

The team from Dr. Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College, Karakonam, that won the first prize in group dance.

When GMC Kozhikode bagged 143 points, the runner-up GMC Kollam was way behind with 71 points. The host college was in the third position with 67 points. Vaidyaratnam Ayurveda College, Ollur, got 57 points while GMC Ernakulam scored 43 points.

The team from National College of Pharmacy, Manassery, Kozhikode, that stood first in Oppana competition.

GMC Kozhikode team was ahead from the beginning of the four-day festival. District Collector V.R. Vinod inaugurated the valedictory programme on Wedenesday evening. KUHS chairman Akhil Mohammed presided over the function.

The team from Nangelil Ayurveda Medical College, Kothamangalam, that won the first prize in Oppana.

Samreen Sattar from GMC Kollam became the Kalathilakam. Arun S. Tony from Kannur Medical College became the Kalaprathibha. Anchima S.M. from Cooperative Institute of Health Sciences, Thalassery, was adjudged Chitraprathibha. She became the Chitraprathibha for the fourth time in a row.

The team from Sree Narayana Institute of Ayurveda, Puthoor Kollam, that won the first prize in group dance.

