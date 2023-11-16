Kozhikode Government Medical College lifts overall championship in KUHS arts fest

November 16, 2023 05:54 am | Updated 05:54 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The students of Government Medical College (GMC), Kozhikode, lifted the overall championship of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) inter-zone arts festival that concluded at Vaidyaratnam PS Varier (VPSV) Ayurveda College, Kottakkal, on Wednesday.

When GMC Kozhikode bagged 143 points, the runner-up GMC Kollam was way behind with 71 points. The host college was in the third position with 67 points. Vaidyaratnam Ayurveda College, Ollur, got 57 points while GMC Ernakulam scored 43 points.

GMC Kozhikode team was ahead from the beginning of the four-day festival. District Collector V.R. Vinod inaugurated the valedictory programme on Wedenesday evening. KUHS chairman Akhil Mohammed presided over the function.

Samreen Sattar from GMC Kollam became the Kalathilakam. Arun S. Tony from Kannur Medical College became the Kalaprathibha. Anchima S.M. from Cooperative Institute of Health Sciences, Thalassery, was adjudged Chitraprathibha. She became the Chitraprathibha for the fourth time in a row.