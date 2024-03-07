Kozhikode girls band together to form all-girl musical group on International Women’s Day

March 07, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Six enthusiastic school girls from Kozhikode are set to create a history of sorts by launching an all-girl music band on International Women’s Day on March 8 (Friday). The band named Euphonic will arguably be the first all-girl music troupe in Kerala.

It was nothing but the passion for music that brought together the six girls studying in different schools in Kozhikode. Euphonic may be the band of Kozhikode city now, but the musical zest in the girls appears strong enough to herald a wider fame for them.

Thanks to State and CBSE school arts festivals, these girls realised that music had the potential to unite them and take them forward. “Although we all took part in State school festivals, our involvement in music was limited to a few months of preparation and participation. It was this feeling that prompted us to think about a girls’ music band,” said K. Ardhra Devi, Euphonic’s lead vocalist.

ADVERTISEMENT

The girls met regularly at Doremi Academy of Art and Music at Ashokapuram, Kozhikode, where its owner Anand S. Kant offered them the much-needed motivation. More than giving training in instruments, Mr. Kant offered the girls a space for discussions and practice. And, it was this space that emboldened and prepared the girls for a public show.

Euphonic will perform its launch show at Exclusive Club, Kozhikode, on Friday evening. They will be singing Malayalam, English, Hindi and Tamil songs. Euphonic girls promise to play all kinds of songs palatable to different generations, including millennials and new-gen.

“The girls chose to push ahead with their dream band, especially after there were some inquiries for an all-girl music band. The situation made them realise that they are a sort of pioneers,” said Mr. Kant.

The support that the girls received from their parents was immense. And, the determination and courage displayed by the girls, especially at a time when the school final examinations are on, are beyond compare.

“Our responsibility is to stand by the children as they follow their passions,” said Ardhra’s mother Priya Shobit, who is a Malayalam teacher.

Excitement was palpable on the faces of the girls as they teamed up for practice at Doremi Academy on the eve of the big day. “Yes, we are very much excited. Such a band is new to Kerala. The eagerness is at its peak, especially as we are doing it on Women’s Day,” said Shivani Sunil Kumar, rhythm guitar player and supporting vocalist.

A.R. Dheeptha plays the violin, while Unnimaya V. Nair plays the drums. Vaishnavi Dinesh handles the keyboard and Meeha Joel plays the bass guitar. Unnimaya, a sixth standard student, is the youngest member of the band.

“We welcome talents into this girls’ band,” said Ardhra. Considering the love of Kozhikode for music, Euphonic is likely to be heard soon at venues like Beach, Mananchira, and SM Street, key places with tourism potential.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT