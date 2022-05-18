Kozhikode gets police forensic science lab

Special Correspondent May 18, 2022 21:01 IST

‘In the wake of the rise in the number of police cases, such limited number of labs are not enough for scientific examination of materials’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday opened a district forensic science laboratory in Kozhikode through an online event. The laboratory is part of six similar facilities being launched in various districts. Sources said that there are 19 regional forensic laboratories in the State right now. In the wake of the rise in the number of cases, such limited number of labs are not enough for scientific examination of materials related to police cases. Investigations into many cases are found to be delayed because chemical examination results are kept pending for years. Police sources said that this delay was also leading to compromises in some cases and denial of justice. The State government is trying to address the issue by setting up forensic science labs in districts. It is part of the government’s 100-day action plan to mark its anniversary. The lab in Kozhikode will have facilities for chemical, biological, physical, and cyber examinations. Over ₹2 crore had been allocated for the lab that came up near the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.



