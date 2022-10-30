Kozhikode farmers seek sanctioning of more gun licences to tackle wild boar menace

They allege that the renewal of many gun licences has been pending with the district administration for years

Unable to manage the increasing wild boar menace with the limited number of licensed gun-holders, representatives of various farmers’ organisations and local self-government bodies have appealed to the Kozhikode district administration to immediately consider the sanctioning of more gun licences to eligible applicants from upland areas. The renewal of long pending gun licences has been cited as another requirement to manage the situation.

The leaders of various farmers’ organisations such as the Indian Farmers Movement and We Farm said the local administrators were struggling to exercise the lawful culling of wild boars. They said panchayats were forced to hire licensed gun-holders from other locations at a higher price.

“There are many licensed gun holders in Kozhikode district, but the renewal of licence has been pending for several years due to the unfavourable stance of the district administration. There should be proactive steps on the part of the District Collector to address concerns,” said a farmers’ organisation leader from Thiruvambady. He said the matter had been taken up with the district administration several times for speedy action.

Kodenchery grama panchayat president Alex Thomas said the local body was trying to address the shortage of manpower in the sector by forming a group of eight shooters who would be covering identified areas. “The group is now attending calls from farmers who are unable to manage the crisis on their own,” he said.

The lack of sufficient number of licensed gun-holders was also a topic of discussion at the recent District Development Committee meeting. People’s representatives who turned up for the meeting had taken up the issue with District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy.

“Mr. Reddy, who is also the chairman of the District Development Committee, has promised to consider the demand in consultation with the government departments concerned,” said a senior Revenue department officer. The official said the Collector was aware of the crisis being faced by the upland farmers who would be offered all possible support at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the leaders of a district-level coordination committee of various farmers’ organisations said they would organise a procession covering various villages to highlight their demands from November 15. The procession would begin from Kakkayam and culminate at Koorachundu with the participation of upland farmers, they said.