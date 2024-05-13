Kozhikode doctors to showcase their ‘Mohabbat’ for old Malayalam songs

A group of doctors from Kozhikode is all set to prove that they can not only hold stethoscopes but also microphones to croon a romantic song or two.

The Kozhikode branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) is planning to hold ‘Mohabbat’, a musical event, this weekend in which only doctors will perform. According to the IMA, Binoy Skaria, who will lead the event, is an exponent of both Carnatic and Hindustani music. Ranjith, Noufira, Krishnendu, Santhosh, Vishnu, and Sandeep will perform along with him.

IMA Kozhikode senior vice president Sankar Mahadevan will anchor the event to be held at IMA Hall on May 18 at 7 p.m.

Dr. Mahadevan told The Hindu on Monday that the event would be a tribute to old Malayalam romantic songs. “It is a first-of-its-kind show to be organised by the IMA. Dr. Skaria, the lead singer, has been performing for around two decades. Before presenting each song, a brief description will be given about its genesis and who all worked behind the curtains, among others. The singer will also explain the respective raga in which the song was composed,” he added.

IMA Kerala State president Joseph Benavan will be the chief guest at the programme to be opened by filmmaker V.M. Vinu. IMA Kozhikode president Raju Balram will be present.

The Kozhikode IMA already has a platform titled ‘Second Pen’ to promote the literary talents of its members. In 2022, a compilation of short stories written by doctors, titled Kathascope, was released by the collective.