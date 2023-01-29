Kozhikode DLSA named the best in State

January 29, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode District Legal Services of Authority (DLSA) bagged the award for the best DLSA in the State for the year 2022. The award was announced at the annual convention of the Kerala State Legal Services Authority in Kochi on Friday.

The Kozhikode DLSA was selected for the award for its interventions to help differently abled people, intellectually challenged children, women, children, and tribespeople.

Chaired by District Judge S. Krishnakumar, the Kozhikode DLSA has undertaken a variety of activities for differently abled people. Its intervention helped over 10,000 differently abled people appear in various examinations with the assistance of scribes/interpreters. It also played a major role in establishing the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) and the Composite Regional Centre for Differently Abled as agencies to provide medical board certificates to the differently abled. Besides, the DLSA was instrumental in getting voting right for a differently abled person. In a historic intervention, it helped Arya Raj, a teenager affected by cerebral palsy, fight for a differently abled-friendly environment at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER).

‘Oppamundu Eppozhum’ is a unique project of the Kozhikode DLSA under which it could ensure the rehabilitation of wanderers in Kozhikode city. Legal awareness programmes for professionals and infrastructure support for various government institutions were some of the key activities of the agency during 2022. It organised programmes under child-friendly legal services. Among them were Internet addiction recovery, clinics against ragging on campuses and child marriage, and capacity building programmes for Childline. Under the Protection and Enforcement of Tribal Rights Scheme, it has been able to conduct adalats in tribal colonies, ensure rations and power connections for tribespeople.

Kozhikode Taluk Legal Services Committee Chairman and District Judge Salih K.E. along with DLSA Kozhikode Secretary and Sub Judge M.P. Shaijal received the award from KLSA Executive Chairman K. Vinod Chandran. Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur bagged the second prizes, while Palakkad and Kottayam DLSAs are in the third position.