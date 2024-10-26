Kozhikode district school science festival begins

The two-day Kozhikode district ‘Sasthrolsavam’ and exhibition for vocational higher secondary education students kicked off in Kunnamangalam on Friday (October 25), drawing over 6,000 students from various schools.

The event, which includes fairs in science, mathematics, social science, work experience and information technology, was inaugurated by MLA P.T.A. Rahim.

The annual festival aims to showcase student inventions and foster young talent in arts and crafts. Highlights include science fairs featuring research type projects, and improved experiments, while the mathematical fair will host contests in geometrical chart creation, applied construction, and group projects. The social science fair includes atlas making, local history writing, and news reading.

The work experience fair has contests in on-the-spot making of products from bamboo and coconut shells, waste materials, rexin, canvas, leather, coir mats, and dolls, and embroidery, fabric painting, metal engraving, modelling with clay, paper craft, wood carving, and garment-making.

It will be held at Kunnamangalam HSS and AUP School, while mathematics and science fairs will be held at Markaz Girls’ HSS. The IT fair and vocational expo will be held at Kunnamangalam HSS.

Around 300 students from 40 schools from Kozhikode and Wayanad districts are taking part in the vocational expo. Career seminar and counselling are also held as part of the Sasthrolsavam.

Meanwhile, Memunda HSS won the first prize in the science drama competition, followed by Government HSS, Panthalayani, in the second position. St. Antony’s Girls’ High School, Vadakara, and St. Vincent Colony Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode, shared the third prize. M.K. Raghavan, MP, will inaugurate the valedictory function on Saturday (October 26).