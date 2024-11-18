ADVERTISEMENT

Kozhikode District School Arts Festival from November 19

Updated - November 18, 2024 09:50 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Off-stage events to be held at Government Higher Secondary School, Nadakkavu, on November 19

The Hindu Bureau

Writer V.R. Sudheesh inaugurating the registration of the Kozhikode Revenue District Arts Festival at BEM Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode on November 18. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Kozhikode Revenue District School Arts Festival for the academic year 2024-25 will begin in Kozhikode city on Tuesday (November 19) with off-stage events to be held at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Nadakkavu. The events including drawing and painting, writing competitions, elocution, and quizzes will be held in 22 venues in the school.

The on-stage events will be held from November 20 to 23 in 20 venues spread across the city. The inauguration will be held at 9 a.m. at the main venue, Malabar Christian College HSS. The other venues for the festival include Zamorin’s School, Government Achuthan Girls HSS, St. Michaels HSS, Anglo-Indian Girls HSS, BEM HSS, Providence HSS, Providence LP School, St. Angela’s AUPS, Government Ganapath Boys’ HSS, GVHSS, Nadakkavu, St. Antony’s UP School, St. Joseph’s HSS, Himayathul HSS, Government Achuthan LP School and M.M.HSS, Parappil.

All arrangements have been made for the five-day festival, which will be held in Kozhikode for the first time after it gained the UNESCO City of Literature status. Noted artist Paul Kallanode inaugurated the media centre for the festival on Monday (November 18) while writer V.R. Sudheesh inaugurated the registration. Minister for Forest A.K. Saseendran inaugurated the distribution of badges to mediapersons. Health Standing Committee chairperson of Kozhikode Corporation S. Jayasree inaugurated the kitchen.

Kozhikode district has bagged the overall championship at the State School Arts festival for 22 years and missed the cup to Kannur in the previous edition for just three points. Hence, the district art festival in Kozhikode is often considered a trailer for the state fest.

