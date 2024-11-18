 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kozhikode District School Arts Festival from November 19

Off-stage events to be held at Government Higher Secondary School, Nadakkavu, on November 19

Updated - November 18, 2024 09:18 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau
Writer V.R. Sudheesh inaugurating the registration of the Kozhikode Revenue District Arts Festival at BEM Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode on November 18.

Writer V.R. Sudheesh inaugurating the registration of the Kozhikode Revenue District Arts Festival at BEM Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode on November 18. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Revenue District School Arts Festival for the academic year 2024-25 will begin in Kozhikode city on Tuesday (November 19) with off-stage events to be held at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Nadakkavu. The events including drawing and painting, writing competitions, elocution, and quizzes will be held in 22 venues in the school.

The on-stage events will be held from November 20 to 23 in 20 venues spread across the city. The inauguration will be held at 9 a.m. at the main venue, Malabar Christian College HSS. The other venues for the festival include Zamorin’s School, Government Achuthan Girls HSS, St. Michaels HSS, Anglo-Indian Girls HSS, BEM HSS, Providence HSS, Providence LP School, St. Angela’s AUPS, Government Ganapath Boys’ HSS, GVHSS, Nadakkavu, St. Antony’s UP School, St. Joseph’s HSS, Himayathul HSS, Government Achuthan LP School and M.M.HSS, Parappil.

All arrangements have been made for the five-day festival, which will be held in Kozhikode for the first time after it gained the UNESCO City of Literature status. Noted artist Paul Kallanode inaugurated the media centre for the festival on Monday (November 18) while writer V.R. Sudheesh inaugurated the registration. Minister for Forest A.K. Saseendran inaugurated the distribution of badges to mediapersons. Health Standing Committee chairperson of Kozhikode Corporation S. Jayasree inaugurated the kitchen.

Kozhikode district has bagged the overall championship at the State School Arts festival for 22 years and missed the cup to Kannur in the previous edition for just three points. Hence, the district art festival in Kozhikode is often considered a trailer for the state fest.

Published - November 18, 2024 09:14 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.