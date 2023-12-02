Kozhikode district school arts festival from December 3 to 8

December 02, 2023 02:18 am | Updated 02:18 am IST - Kozhikode

The District school arts festival will be held at Perambra from December 3 to 8, excluding December 4 when school parliament elections are held.

Off-stage events will be held on December 3 and 5, while stage events will be held from December 5 to 8. Around 10,000 students from 17 sub-districts are expected to take part in 309 events to be held at 19 venues.

Speaker A.N. Shamseer will inaugurate the festival at 11 a.m. on December 5. T.P. Ramakrishnan, MLA, will preside over the function.

