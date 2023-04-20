ADVERTISEMENT

Kozhikode district cooperative hospital to have cardiothoracic and neurosurgery sections

April 20, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

New cardiothoracic surgery and neurosurgery sections, 50 medical camps in various places in Kozhikode district, a new 100-bed facility, and a 5-lakh-litre-capacity sewage treatment plant are some of the initiatives planned to mark the golden jubilee of the Kozhikode District Cooperative Hospital.

P.T. Abdul Latheef, chairman of the hospital, told the media on Thursday that the hospital began its journey as a 25-bed facility in a rented building on Silk Street in the city in 1973. Now, the hospital is spread across three buildings located in the heart of the city at Eranhipalam on a three-acre plot. There are over 100 doctors and 600 staff. The hospital also has specialty and super-specialty sections along with a nursing school and a postgraduate teaching centre.

As part of the golden jubilee celebrations, the hospital would also focus on emerging areas in medical research, said Mr. Latheef.

Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan will open the celebrations on April 24. Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahmed would inaugurate a new sports medicine section, and Consumerfed chairperson M. Mehboob would open a spine surgery clinic, said the hospital authorities.

