Kozhikode DCC postpones ‘Janasadassu’

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee calls for a week-long mourning

July 18, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode district Congress committee has postponed ‘Janasadassu’, an event scheduled in Kozhikode on July 22 in protest against the Centre’s move to introduce a Uniform Civil Code in the country, in the wake of the death of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee has called for a week-long mourning.

A release said on Tuesday that condolence meetings would be held on Wednesday evening at various party forums. An all-party meeting would be held at 10 a.m. on July 21 at Town Hall to mourn Mr. Chandy’s death, the release added.

