Kozhikode Cyberpark releases logo to mark its 15th anniversary

February 06, 2024 11:04 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Kozhikode Government Cyberpark kicked off its 15th anniversary celebrations by bringing out a special logo and installing an EV charging station on the premises of the 42.5-acre campus on Tuesday.

Infopark and Cyberpark Chief Executive Officer Susanth Kurunthil launched the logo and inaugurated the EV charging station, which was attended by Kerala IT Parks CMO Manjit Cherian and Kozhikode Cyberpark General Manager Vivek Nair. Also present were Calicut Forum for IT (CAFIT) President Abdul Gafoor, IT employees of the Kozhikode Cyberpark and representatives from IT companies.

On February 23, Cyberpark will open its recreation centre for the IT employees. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the facility, a press release said.

Kozhikode Cyberpark has sent a proposal to the government for a second building in the campus, having completed the initial formalities. “The work will be on once we secure the permission,” the CEO said. “We are happy that the Government has, in its latest budget, agreed to our developmental proposals,” he added.

The ongoing widening of the National Highway will make road travel easy between Kozhikode and Kochi, working to the advantage of the Cyberpark, Mr. Kurunthil said and stressed that the park must make good use of the cultural importance of Kozhikode.

“Cyberpark’s products should be capable of catering to both the national and global markets. The firms at Cyberpark should function with an eye on the future market,” he pointed out.

Kerala’s Draft IT Policy, which has gained public consensus, provides massive hope to various stakeholders, Mr, Kurunthil said, adding, “Permitting off-campus centres will be beneficial to the state’s IT parks.”

Noting that Cyberpark will be able to open off-campus centres once the government implements its new IT policy, he said the upcoming IT Policy can clear a lot of issues around the functioning of the parks, which can thus draw more energy to woo the markets.

The cyberpark, which has played a key role in developing the IT ecosystem in northern part of Kerala, has a five-acre special economic zone that houses the seven-storey Sahya Building. With a built-up space of 2.88 lakh square feet, it accommodates 82 companies with more than 2,200 employees.

