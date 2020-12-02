Kozhikode Cyberpark forging ahead

Is hosting new companies and drawing up plans for future

Undeterred by the COVID-19 outbreak, the Government Cyberpark at Kozhikode is moving ahead of the pack by hosting newer IT companies and drawing up plans for a smooth sail for years to come.

During the lockdown and its aftermath, four leading IT companies have made their entry to its special economic zone taking the total number of active companies to 24.

Six more new companies are gearing up to start operations in over five months after furnishing the allotted space. Within a year, authorities hope to have 46 companies on the campus.

Though many established firms are now opting for a decentralised functioning and work-from-home as part of cost cutting, their hunt for a small but classy office space for administrative affairs continue and Cyberpark fit the bill.

The latest offers declared by the government, including the waiver of rental for available space, has stood Cyberpark in good stead in wooing start-ups.

“We are planning to create small office space as well from next year to welcome more start-ups and branches of established companies. About 50,000 sq ft of built up space on the third floor of the Sahya IT building will be split into 30 units as part of the plan,” says C. Nireesh, General Manager, Government Cyberpark, Kozhikode.

He says it will be affordable to companies in need of 500 to 1,500 sq ft space.

According to Mr. Nireesh, the majority of those who expressed their interest in getting small space are planning to stick on with the decentralised work culture by maintaining some senior staff and new recruits at their main office.

“Whatever be the trend, it will only be beneficial for improving the role of Cyberpark and the job opportunities of the trained youth,” he says.

Now, there are about 250 employees who turn up on a regular basis for work at the park. The actual strength, which stood at 750 before the lockdown, has been reduced to a manageable figure with the cooperation of companies to meet the COVID-19 protocol.

However, the companies have not reduced the already leased out space with hopes to stage a comeback once the COVID-19 outbreak subsides.