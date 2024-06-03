Kozhikode court issues repeat summons to Baba Ramdev, Balkrishna to appear on August 6

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Kozhikode, on Monday issued a repeat summons order to Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and his associate Acharya Balkrishna to appear before it on August 6 in a case related to placing misleading advertisements of Patanjali Ayurved’s products in the media.

The order follows Mr. Ramdev and Mr. Balkrishna’s failure to appear before the court on Monday as directed earlier. Haridwar-based Divya Pharmacy, the marketing arm of Patanjali Ayurved, is the first accused in the case and Mr. Ramdev and Mr. Balkrishna, who are its founders, are the second and the third accused. The case is based on a complaint filed in April by the Drugs Inspector, Office of the Assistant Drugs Controller, Kozhikode, in the court under Section 10 of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, for committing an offence under Section 3(b) and 3(d) of the Act, punishable under its Section 7(a). The first complaint against Divya Pharmacy was filed by Kannur-based ophthalmologist K.V. Babu on February 22, 2022. The State Drugs Control department subsequently ordered an inquiry and instances of violation of the Act were noticed.

