Kozhikode Corporation to take steps to address waterlogging in city

Published - May 21, 2024 08:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode Corporation has sought the support of various government departments to resolve the issue of waterlogging in the city. At a meeting of officials of the departments of Public Works, National Highways, Irrigation, Corporation Engineering, and Health on Tuesday, Mayor Beena Philip asked each department to take specific steps to address the issue.

Waterlogging at Arayidathupalam will be resolved by pumping the water out, while Corporation officials have been asked to ensure that all manholes that were opened to clean drains are closed immediately. Silt and blocks in the drainage system will be removed using sucker at Stadium Junction.

The Irrigation department will ensure that the mouths of all drains that open into the Conolly canal are cleared. The PWD (NH wing) has to clear the drains on both sides of Kozhikode-Wayanad Road at Moozhikkal. Waterlogging on the western side of the railway line will be resolved by cleaning the Mananthala canal, while the Manchankkal canal will also be cleaned soon.

The Corporation will arrange for the equipment required to resolve waterlogging during emergency situations. Tree branches that may cause danger will be cut at the earliest.

The meeting decided to restructure the Corporation’s flying squad incorporating representatives from Irrigation, PWD, NH, KSEB, Police and Fire and Rescue departments.

Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed, chairpersons of various standing committees, council party leaders, and Corporation officials attended the meeting chaired by the Mayor.

Kerala / Kozhikode

