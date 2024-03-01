GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kozhikode Corporation to supply water in tankers

Water to be sourced from the Kerala Water Authority

March 01, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode Corporation will supply drinking water in places facing acute water shortage. Addressing the Corporation council meeting on Thursday, Mayor Beena Philip said water would be sourced from the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and supplied in tanker lorries. A meeting of KWA officials has been convened for the purpose.

The three mini lorries of the Corporation will be used for water supply as the KWA had failed to supply water through pipelines in high-altitude areas. Households shall arrange water tanks of 200-litre capacity for collecting water. Those who could not afford them may be supported by establishments or organisations in the locality, the Mayor suggested.

