Kozhikode Corporation to set up boards directing public to toilets

August 12, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The move is to help the public that is rather unaware of the location of toilets and hence faced difficulties, says Mayor Beena Philip

The Hindu Bureau

The toilet block constructed at Stadium Junction in Kozhikode. It is yet to be opened. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Kozhikode Corporation plans to set up boards in busy locations to direct commuters towards the nearest public toilets.

Mayor Beena Philip said at a recent council meeting that the public was rather unaware of the location of toilets and was hence facing difficulties. Setting up boards listing the location of toilets in the city may be of immense help to people, she said, replying to a submission by Congress councillor K.C. Shobhita.

The councillor had alleged that there was scarcity of toilets in the city, and that commuters, especially women, were bearing the brunt of it. “The previous Corporation council had constructed several toilets in various parts of the city. But we have not been able to open them for the public in these two years,” Ms. Shobhita said.

The Mayor agreed to Ms. Shobhita’s views and said that the completed toilets could not be opened, as the Corporation had not been able to get them electrified. “We are facing some difficulties with getting an appropriate agency for the purpose,” the Mayor said, adding that the said toilets, such as the ones near the second railway gate, Stadium Junction, and the one on K.P. Kesava Menon Road, would be opened soon.

Meanwhile, the Corporation plans to construct future toilets in such a way that wayfarers could rest a while there. “Our future toilets will be part of rest rooms with seating arrangements and breastfeeding rooms,” the Mayor said.

