Kozhikode Corporation to rope in an agency to manage sanitary waste

November 19, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation is planning to rope in an agency to handle waste, including used diapers and sanitary napkins, as part of its hygiene policy. Health Standing Committee chairperson S. Jayasree said expression of interest (EoI) had been sought from two agencies working in the sector, and that one of them shall be finalised soon.

Processing of diapers and sanitary napkins has been a challenge to the civic body even as it has deployed Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members in most wards for collection of non-biodegradable waste. Diapers, though plastic, shall not be recycled like other plastic waste such as carry bags or bottles.

The only scientifically approved method to dispose of diapers and sanitary napkins is to burn them at very high temperature in an incinerator. The high cost and maintenance of incinerators make them unaffordable for small establishments, and, as a result, most people throw away used diapers and sanitary napkins along with plastic waste or burn them unscientifically.

There were complaints that sanitary products were found in waste bins in the city forcing HKS members or cleaning workers of the Corporation to handle them. The Corporation’s plan to set up incinerators was abandoned owing to difficulty in getting clearance from the State Pollution Control Board (PCB).

“We found that setting up incinerators is not a viable option as it is difficult to maintain them, not to mention its high cost. A slight carelessness could render them useless. Hence, we are trying to rope in either Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd. [KEIL] or Indian Medical Association Goes Eco-friendly [IMAGE] to handle sanitary waste. Details, including collection method, are yet to be worked out,” Ms. Jayasree said.

