Kozhikode Corporation to rehabilitate traders evicted from shop rooms below CH Flyover

Around 40% of evicted traders find alternative locations; Deputy Mayor urges others to wait for funds to be allocated, while traders offer to build shops themselves

Updated - November 13, 2024 11:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Post-renovation, the CH Flyover in Kozhikode city no longer has space for the shops that were accommodated beneath it for decades.

Post-renovation, the CH Flyover in Kozhikode city no longer has space for the shops that were accommodated beneath it for decades. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Kozhikode Corporation is planning to rehabilitate traders evicted from shop rooms beneath the CH Flyover for its renovation.

The district unit of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi held a meeting with Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed and councillor S.K. Aboobakker on Tuesday (November 12) to plan the project in cooperation with the traders.

The flyover was renovated nearly a year ago, during which traders in temporary shops below were evicted. Though the Corporation and the District Collector had agreed to rehabilitate them after the renovation, this has not yet happened. Of the 63 evicted traders, around 40% have found alternative locations, while the remaining traders, still without new spaces, have approached the court demanding justice. They were planning to stage a protest when the Corporation invited them for discussions.

“The Corporation has no objection to the setting up shops below the flyover again. However, it has cited a shortage of funds as a barrier. We are contemplating ways to resolve the issue,” said V. Sunil Kumar, district general secretary of the Samithi, who along with district vice president Manaf Kappad took part in Tuesday’s meeting.

The Deputy Mayor pointed out in the meeting that the Corporation had spent a significant amount to demolish the shops before the renovation and was currently facing a fund crunch. He advised the traders to wait a few months for the funds to be allocated. On the other hand, the traders have offered to construct the shops themselves.

“We cannot construct concrete buildings under the flyover, but steel or prefabricated structures can be built. If the traders are willing to bear the expenses, we can construct a row of shops without waiting for the next Corporation Budget. We are planning to involve skilled engineers and architects to create aesthetically pleasing designs,” Mr. Sunil Kumar said.

The Samithi has convened a meeting of the traders on Thursday (November 14) to discuss the project.

Published - November 13, 2024 11:31 pm IST

