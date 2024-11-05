Kozhikode Corporation to launch NOBEL on November 7

Mayor Beena Philip will launch NOBEL (Novel Orientation for Beginners through Experimental Learning) at Tali on Thursday (November 7). A one-day science seminar will also be held on the occasion.

NOBEL is a novel initiative of the Kozhikode Corporation to enrich scientific temperament among schoolchildren. A long-term programme, it involves students of standards 7 to 9 in 100 government and aided schools within the Corporation limits. Three students are selected from each school based on their performance at various levels of testing to determine their aptitude in science.

After two stages of shortlisting, as many as 45 students will be selected for the final phase of the programme. They will get several opportunities to improve their scientific skills, such as seminar projects and experiments, besides opportunities to visit science centres and interact with scientists. Interactions with overseas scientists will be arranged online. They are divided into categories based on their aptitude in mathematics, physics, chemistry, social science, astronomy, biology, environment and climate, nano technology, IT, artificial intelligence, and genetics.

Ms. Philip said the project was being implemented with the help of the Department of Education, Samagra Shiksha Kerala, and the District Institute of Education and Training. “We are paving the way to create a scientifically aware generation that could contribute to the development of society,” she added.

