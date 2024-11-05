GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kozhikode Corporation to launch NOBEL on November 7

Project to encourage scientific skills of students

Published - November 05, 2024 09:26 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor Beena Philip launching the logo of NOBEL in Kozhikode on November 5.

Mayor Beena Philip launching the logo of NOBEL in Kozhikode on November 5. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Mayor Beena Philip will launch NOBEL (Novel Orientation for Beginners through Experimental Learning) at Tali on Thursday (November 7). A one-day science seminar will also be held on the occasion.

NOBEL is a novel initiative of the Kozhikode Corporation to enrich scientific temperament among schoolchildren. A long-term programme, it involves students of standards 7 to 9 in 100 government and aided schools within the Corporation limits. Three students are selected from each school based on their performance at various levels of testing to determine their aptitude in science.

After two stages of shortlisting, as many as 45 students will be selected for the final phase of the programme. They will get several opportunities to improve their scientific skills, such as seminar projects and experiments, besides opportunities to visit science centres and interact with scientists. Interactions with overseas scientists will be arranged online. They are divided into categories based on their aptitude in mathematics, physics, chemistry, social science, astronomy, biology, environment and climate, nano technology, IT, artificial intelligence, and genetics.

Ms. Philip said the project was being implemented with the help of the Department of Education, Samagra Shiksha Kerala, and the District Institute of Education and Training. “We are paving the way to create a scientifically aware generation that could contribute to the development of society,” she added.

Published - November 05, 2024 09:26 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.