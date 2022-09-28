Kozhikode Corporation to consider transit-oriented development in city

The plan is proposed to ease traffic and make commuting a better experience in Kozhikode. A scene in front of a mall on the Kozhikode bypass. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Kozhikode Corporation Council will further discuss the draft policy for transit-oriented development (TOD) in the city as part of its efforts for inclusion in the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

Deputy Town Planning Officer Gireesh Kumar presented the proposal before the council at its emergency meeting on Wednesday and explained the changes needed in building regulations for TOD to be implemented.

However, UDF and BJP members demanded that the proposal be thoroughly studied and discussed before approval.

The Town Planning department has proposed the development of TOD zones in the city in 500-metre radius of light metro or monorail stations. Mr. Gireesh Kumar said TOD would ease traffic and make commuting a better experience.

Since pedestrians have priority in this mode of development, footpaths and cycle tracks will be made on both sides of the road, while the light metro or monorail will go through the middle of it, leaving ample space for the carriageway. The buildings on both sides of the road will have several privileges if they agree to leave their front space open for the public. Parking for buildings could be arranged anywhere within a 500-metre radius.

The concept of transferable development rights, in which a person could exchange a piece of land at one place with another elsewhere for the purpose of development that suits the public, was also introduced at the meeting.

Mr. Gireesh Kumar said the department needed the council’s approval before presenting the idea before the committee for the city’s masterplan.

The council also decided to purchase land belonging to the Housing Board near medical college at the rate fixed by the State government to construct houses for the landless under the PMAY-LIFE project.