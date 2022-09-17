Kozhikode Corporation shelves plan to set up more modular toilets

The units cannot not be used during rain, say civic body engineers

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
September 17, 2022 21:22 IST

Modular toilets set up on the Kozhikode Corporation office premises on an experimental basis. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Kozhikode Corporation has shelved its plan to set up modular toilets in the city in place of e-toilets, after the two modular units on the Corporation office premises reportedly developed glitches.

It was in December 2021 that the Corporation decided to replace e-toilets with modular toilets on an experimental basis. The units were meant for differently abled people and senior citizens. Recently, Corporation engineers reported glitches in the units. They pointed out that modular toilets could not be used during rain.

“Now, we are planning to set up more normal toilets across the city,” said S. Jayasree, Health Standing Committee chairperson of the Corporation. On the other hand, several such toilets constructed on the ‘take a break’ model in the city remain abandoned as not many agencies have come forward to manage them.

Support our reporting.
“We tried to get the Kudumbashree to run them, but there have been technical issues. We have also contacted ‘Sulabh’ for the purpose,” Ms. Jayasree said, adding that the Corporation did not have the resources to manage the toilets directly.

Meanwhile, there are plans to open bathroom-toilet complexes at crematoriums in the city. They will also serve as public toilets, Ms. Jayasree said.

