Kozhikode Corporation proposes final round of talks on STPs with protesters

December 02, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

M.K. Raghavan, MP, interacting with people who surrounded the Kozhikode Corporation office on Friday in protest against the construction of sewage treatment plant at Kothi in the city. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Kozhikode Corporation has agreed to hold one last round of talks with residents of Kothi and Avikkal Thodu following protests on Friday against the proposed sewage treatment plant (STP) projects at the two locations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Beena Philip said the Corporation would not back down from the project. She said every effort would be made to convince people of the safety of the STPs.

The anti-STP protest committee of Kothi said its leaders would take part in talks though they were unlikely to be fruitful. The Corporation is holding talks with pre-conceived notions and is not ready to relent a bit. Hence, there is no point in discussions, the committee pointed out.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, the march by the local protest committee of Kothi to the Corporation office on Friday morning led to minor skirmishes. The police and protesters clashed after the latter attempted to block Corporation employees from entering the office. M.K. Raghavan, MP, inaugurated the protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US